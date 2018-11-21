Contrasting Floor & Decor (FND) & Latitude 360 (LATX)

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) and Latitude 360 (OTCMKTS:LATX) are both construction companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Floor & Decor and Latitude 360’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Floor & Decor $1.38 billion 2.24 $102.78 million $0.69 46.13 Latitude 360 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Floor & Decor has higher revenue and earnings than Latitude 360.

Profitability

This table compares Floor & Decor and Latitude 360’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Floor & Decor 8.80% 19.82% 9.15% Latitude 360 N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Floor & Decor and Latitude 360, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Floor & Decor 0 8 11 0 2.58 Latitude 360 0 0 0 0 N/A

Floor & Decor presently has a consensus target price of $42.06, indicating a potential upside of 32.14%. Given Floor & Decor’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Floor & Decor is more favorable than Latitude 360.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.7% of Floor & Decor shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Floor & Decor shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.5% of Latitude 360 shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Floor & Decor beats Latitude 360 on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers. As of December 28, 2017, the company operated 83 warehouse-format stores; and a small-format standalone design center in 21 states. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. also sells products through its Website, FloorandDecor.com. The company was formerly known as FDO Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. in April 2017. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Smyrna, Georgia.

About Latitude 360

Latitude 360, Inc. operates as a casual dining restaurant/entertainment company in the United States. The company plans, develops, constructs, and operates restaurant/entertainment venues. Its restaurant/entertainment venues feature a grille and bar; luxury bowling lanes; a dine-in movie theater with home theater-style seating; game room; a dine-in live performance theater; a HD sports theater; a bar with a dance floor and stage for the DJs and regional bands every weekend; and a luxury boutique cigar lounge. The company operates three restaurant/entertainment venues in Jacksonville, Florida, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and Indianapolis, Indiana. Its restaurant/entertainment venues serve consumers and corporate clients. The company is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. On January 10, 2017, an involuntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 was filed against Latitude 360, Inc. in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Middle District of Florida. On February 7, 2017, the involuntary petition was approved by the Court.

