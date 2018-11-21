Chicago Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Convergys Corp (NYSE:CVG) by 43.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,250 shares during the quarter. Convergys comprises 0.3% of Chicago Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Chicago Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Convergys were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Convergys by 431.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 4,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,033 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Convergys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Global X Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Convergys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Convergys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Convergys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000.

Get Convergys alerts:

CVG stock opened at $24.41 on Wednesday. Convergys Corp has a 1-year low of $21.13 and a 1-year high of $26.72.

CVG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Convergys in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Convergys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 17th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Convergys Corp (CVG) Position Lifted by Chicago Capital Management LLC” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/21/convergys-corp-cvg-position-lifted-by-chicago-capital-management-llc.html.

Convergys Company Profile

Convergys Corporation provides customer management services to communications and media, technology, financial services, retail, healthcare, government, travel and hospitality, and other vertical markets worldwide. The company offers solutions across the customer lifecycle, including sales, customer service, technical support, customer retention, and collection, as well as security, compliance, and fraud solutions; and solutions in contact center technology comprising omni-channel interaction, cross-channel integration framework, real-time decisioning engine, robotic process automation, intelligent notification, campaign management, personalized care, personalized selling, agent productivity, and retention solutions.

See Also: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Convergys Corp (NYSE:CVG).

Receive News & Ratings for Convergys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Convergys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.