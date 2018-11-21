Copa’s (CPA) Hold Rating Reiterated at Cowen

Cowen reiterated their hold rating on shares of Copa (NYSE:CPA) in a report published on Sunday. Cowen currently has a $85.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded Copa from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Copa from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $99.00 target price on shares of Copa and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. UBS Group cut shares of Copa from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of Copa in a research note on Friday, October 19th. They issued an in-line rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $104.50.

Get Copa alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CPA opened at $75.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.58. Copa has a 52-week low of $67.38 and a 52-week high of $141.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The transportation company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $672.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.93 million. Copa had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Copa will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. Copa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Copa by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Copa by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Copa by 39.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Copa by 17.0% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 8,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Copa by 1,234.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. 61.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 75 destinations in 31 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 12, 2018, it operated a fleet of 101 aircraft comprising 81 Boeing 737NG aircraft and 20 EMBRAER-190s aircraft.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.