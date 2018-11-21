Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. (CGP) Insider Rosseau Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 56,500 Shares

Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. (CVE:CGP) insider Rosseau Asset Management Ltd. bought 56,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.31 per share, with a total value of C$17,515.00.

Rosseau Asset Management Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cornerstone Capital Resources alerts:

On Thursday, November 15th, Rosseau Asset Management Ltd. acquired 25,000 shares of Cornerstone Capital Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.32 per share, with a total value of C$8,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 6th, Rosseau Asset Management Ltd. acquired 35,000 shares of Cornerstone Capital Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.33 per share, with a total value of C$11,550.00.

On Tuesday, October 30th, Rosseau Asset Management Ltd. acquired 70,500 shares of Cornerstone Capital Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.32 per share, with a total value of C$22,560.00.

On Thursday, November 1st, Rosseau Asset Management Ltd. acquired 53,000 shares of Cornerstone Capital Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.34 per share, with a total value of C$18,020.00.

On Friday, October 26th, Rosseau Asset Management Ltd. acquired 123,000 shares of Cornerstone Capital Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.33 per share, with a total value of C$40,590.00.

Shares of CVE CGP traded up C$0.03 on Wednesday, reaching C$0.33. 4,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,934. Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.39.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/21/cornerstone-capital-resources-inc-cgp-insider-rosseau-asset-management-ltd-acquires-56500-shares.html.

About Cornerstone Capital Resources

Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador and Chile. It holds a 100% interest in Miocene gold-silver-copper project, which covers an area of 5,014 hectares located in the regions of Atacama and Antofagasta of northern Chile; and has a portfolio of mineral properties that target epithermal gold-silver and porphyry copper-gold deposits in Ecuador.

Featured Article: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Capital Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Capital Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.