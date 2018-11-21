Corning Incorporated (GLW) Stake Decreased by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,378 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,975 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Corning during the second quarter valued at $30,286,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Corning during the second quarter valued at $51,526,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Corning by 21.1% during the second quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 26,404 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 4,595 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Corning during the third quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Corning by 2.5% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 63,656 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

GLW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Citigroup upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Argus boosted their price target on Corning from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a $33.00 price target on Corning and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

NYSE:GLW opened at $30.85 on Wednesday. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $36.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.28.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Corning had a positive return on equity of 13.22% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.86%.

In other Corning news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 30,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total transaction of $1,109,532.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 146,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,284,052.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric S. Musser sold 18,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $609,626.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,811.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,472 shares of company stock valued at $2,234,730 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Corning Incorporated (GLW) Stake Decreased by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/21/corning-incorporated-glw-stake-decreased-by-atlas-capital-advisors-llc.html.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty glasses, ceramics, and related materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Display Technologies, Optical Communications, Environmental Technologies, Specialty Materials, and Life Sciences.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.