Corporate Capital Trust (CCT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Corporate Capital Trust (NYSE:CCT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Corporate Capital Trust, Inc. is a business development company. It focused on investing in the debt of privately owned companies. Corporate Capital Trust, Inc. is based in Orlando, United States. “

Get Corporate Capital Trust alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on CCT. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Corporate Capital Trust from $17.00 to $16.61 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. ValuEngine lowered Corporate Capital Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Corporate Capital Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corporate Capital Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.15.

Shares of NYSE CCT opened at $13.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. Corporate Capital Trust has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $19.00.

Corporate Capital Trust (NYSE:CCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $103.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.35 million. Corporate Capital Trust had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 36.12%. Research analysts forecast that Corporate Capital Trust will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frederick Arnold acquired 7,500 shares of Corporate Capital Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.39 per share, for a total transaction of $122,925.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Ryan Wilson acquired 2,500 shares of Corporate Capital Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.30 per share, for a total transaction of $40,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meristem Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Corporate Capital Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $387,000. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in Corporate Capital Trust by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 64,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp grew its position in Corporate Capital Trust by 172.5% during the 3rd quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 226,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 143,507 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new position in Corporate Capital Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,570,000. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Corporate Capital Trust by 576.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 23,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 19,884 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

Corporate Capital Trust Company Profile

Corporate Capital Trust, Inc is a business development company co- sponsored by CNL Fund Advisors Company and KKR Asset Management, LLC. It specializes in senior debt and subordinated debt investments in medium and large sized mature companies. The fund does not invest in start-up companies or companies with speculative business plans.

Read More: No Load Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corporate Capital Trust (CCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Capital Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Capital Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.