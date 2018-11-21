Countryside Properties (CSP) Given New GBX 375 Price Target at Peel Hunt

Countryside Properties (LON:CSP) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 420 ($5.49) to GBX 375 ($4.90) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price indicates a potential upside of 35.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Countryside Properties from GBX 379 ($4.95) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Countryside Properties from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Countryside Properties in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Countryside Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 396 ($5.17).

Shares of CSP opened at GBX 275.80 ($3.60) on Wednesday. Countryside Properties has a 1 year low of GBX 228.90 ($2.99) and a 1 year high of GBX 372.80 ($4.87).

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two divisions, Housebuilding and Partnerships. The Housebuilding division develops large-scale sites, and provides private and affordable homes in London and the South East of England.

