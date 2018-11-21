Covestro (1COV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

Covestro (ETR:1COV)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($122.09) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €73.00 ($84.88) price target on Covestro and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 3rd. Nord/LB set a €59.00 ($68.60) price target on Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Societe Generale set a €85.00 ($98.84) target price on Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Independent Research set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €74.89 ($87.08).

Covestro stock traded up €3.06 ($3.56) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €50.26 ($58.44). 2,388,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,794. Covestro has a 1-year low of €61.95 ($72.03) and a 1-year high of €96.32 ($112.00).

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

