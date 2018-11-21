Credit Acceptance (CACC) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer set a $400.00 price target on Credit Acceptance and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Credit Acceptance from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Credit Acceptance from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Credit Acceptance from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a market underperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Credit Acceptance from $312.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Credit Acceptance has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $362.71.

Shares of CACC stock opened at $394.00 on Friday. Credit Acceptance has a fifty-two week low of $281.77 and a fifty-two week high of $467.26. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 36.75 and a current ratio of 36.75.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $0.85. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 48.70%. The business had revenue of $332.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Credit Acceptance will post 27.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Scott J. Vassalluzzo sold 5,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.10, for a total transaction of $2,065,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 2,039 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.97, for a total value of $856,318.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,018 shares of company stock valued at $32,742,973 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACC. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance in the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 57.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance in the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 66.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

