Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Hormel Foods (HRL) a $39.00 Price Target

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) has been assigned a $39.00 target price by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 13.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $40.00 price target on shares of Hormel Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Vertical Group lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $50.00 price target on shares of Hormel Foods and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hormel Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.56.

Shares of HRL opened at $44.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.69. Hormel Foods has a twelve month low of $31.71 and a twelve month high of $46.26. The company has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.14.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dakota A. Pippins sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.59, for a total value of $69,282.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 91,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,634,243.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin L. Myers sold 2,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $109,086.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,384.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 138,632 shares of company stock worth $5,556,981. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the second quarter worth $243,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 16.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 117,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,616,000 after buying an additional 16,396 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 63.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 1,190.8% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 338,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,591,000 after buying an additional 312,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 4.9% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 71,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. 41.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, Specialty Foods, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamole, and bacon; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butter, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

