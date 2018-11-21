Credit Suisse Group (CS) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) was downgraded by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CS. Barclays upgraded Credit Suisse Group from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 10th. ValuEngine cut Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Credit Suisse Group stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.97. 127,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,329,709. Credit Suisse Group has a 52-week low of $11.69 and a 52-week high of $19.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The stock has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 1.37.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Credit Suisse Group by 113.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Chilton Investment Co. LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Credit Suisse Group by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 7,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, Investment Banking & Capital Markets, and Strategic Resolution Unit. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

