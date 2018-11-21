Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “€16.60” Price Target for Prosiebensat 1 Media (PSM)

Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) has been assigned a €16.60 ($19.30) price target by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 5.74% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Barclays set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. UBS Group set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a €39.00 ($45.35) target price on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Cfra set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €24.84 ($28.88).

PSM stock opened at €17.61 ($20.48) on Wednesday. Prosiebensat 1 Media has a fifty-two week low of €24.58 ($28.58) and a fifty-two week high of €41.77 ($48.57).

Prosiebensat 1 Media Company Profile

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through four segments: Broadcasting German-speaking, Digital Entertainment, Digital Ventures & Commerce, and Content Production & Global Sales. The Broadcasting German-speaking segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

