CRH Medical (CRHM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “CRH Medical Corporation offers products and services to physicians for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases primarily in the United States. The company provides the CRH O’Regan System, a single use, disposable and hemorrhoid banding technology for treating hemorrhoid grades I – IV. It distributes the CRH O’Regan System, treatment protocols, operational and marketing expertise as a complete, turnkey package directly to physicians. The company utilizes Web-based platform to connect doctors with patients as well as educating its install base of physicians. It also offers anesthesia services. CRH Medical Corporation is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CRHM. TheStreet raised shares of CRH Medical from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. TD Securities raised shares of CRH Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 27th.

CRH Medical stock opened at $3.03 on Tuesday. CRH Medical has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $4.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRH Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $154,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRH Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $354,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of CRH Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $373,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of CRH Medical by 720.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 205,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CRH Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $722,000.

CRH Medical Company Profile

CRH Medical Corporation provides various products and services to gastroenterologists for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology for treating various grades of hemorrhoid.

