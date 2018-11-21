Critical Survey: F5 Networks (FFIV) & eRoomSystem Technologies (ERMS)

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) and eRoomSystem Technologies (OTCMKTS:ERMS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

F5 Networks has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, eRoomSystem Technologies has a beta of -0.03, suggesting that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for F5 Networks and eRoomSystem Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score F5 Networks 4 9 7 0 2.15 eRoomSystem Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

F5 Networks presently has a consensus price target of $173.50, suggesting a potential upside of 4.09%. Given F5 Networks’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe F5 Networks is more favorable than eRoomSystem Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares F5 Networks and eRoomSystem Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets F5 Networks 20.99% 40.04% 19.69% eRoomSystem Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.3% of F5 Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of F5 Networks shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of eRoomSystem Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares F5 Networks and eRoomSystem Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio F5 Networks $2.16 billion 4.69 $453.68 million $8.00 20.84 eRoomSystem Technologies $900,000.00 0.49 $50,000.00 N/A N/A

F5 Networks has higher revenue and earnings than eRoomSystem Technologies.

Summary

F5 Networks beats eRoomSystem Technologies on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc. develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application. It offers Local Traffic Manager, which provides intelligent load-balancing, traffic management, and application health checking; BIG-IP DNS that automatically directs users to the closest or best-performing physical, virtual, or cloud environment; Advanced Firewall Manager, a network firewall; and Application Security Manager, an Web application firewall that provides comprehensive, proactive, and application-layer protection against generalized and targeted attacks. The company also provides Access Policy Manager, which provides secure, granular, and context-aware access to networks and applications; Carrier-Grade Network Address Translation, which offers a set of tools that enables service providers to migrate to IPv6 while continuing to support and interoperate with existing IPv4 devices and content; and Policy Enforcement Manager that offers traffic classification capabilities to identify the specific applications and services to service providers, as well as Link Controller. In addition, it offers cloud-based and other subscription services; BIG-IP appliances; VIPRION chassis-based systems; BIG-IP Virtual Edition software platform; and management and orchestration software platform. The company sells its products to enterprise customers and service providers through distributors, value-added resellers, and systems integrators in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and the Asia Pacific Region. F5 Networks, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

eRoomSystem Technologies Company Profile

eRoomSystem Technologies, Inc. and its subsidiaries provide amenity services to the lodging industry in the United States and internationally. It offers Amenities Manager, an amenity management platform and proprietary software that provides a cloud-based system to assist a hotel in enhancing its image and theme through products and managing its amenities; and refreshment centers. The company also provides customer service and maintenance for refreshment centers owned by hotels and instructs hotel personnel on the use and maintenance of its products; and manages the process of providing product and restockers to the hotels, as well as other solution to various hotels. In addition, it offers asset based loans and other investments. The company was formerly known as RoomSystems Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to eRoomSystem Technologies, Inc. in March 2000. eRoomSystem Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Lakewood, New Jersey. The company was formerly known as RoomSystems Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to eRoomSystem Technologies, Inc. in March 2000. eRoomSystem Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Lakewood, New Jersey.

