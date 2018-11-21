Critical Survey: Highway (HIHO) versus Crane (CR)

Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO) and Crane (NYSE:CR) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Highway has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crane has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.3% of Highway shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.4% of Crane shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Crane shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Highway and Crane’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Highway 7.90% 12.25% 7.92% Crane 6.76% 23.29% 8.24%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Highway and Crane’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Highway $19.17 million 0.77 $1.55 million N/A N/A Crane $2.79 billion 1.86 $171.80 million $4.53 19.20

Crane has higher revenue and earnings than Highway.

Dividends

Highway pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.3%. Crane pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Crane pays out 30.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Highway and Crane, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Highway 0 0 0 0 N/A Crane 0 1 9 0 2.90

Crane has a consensus price target of $110.29, suggesting a potential upside of 26.79%. Given Crane’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Crane is more favorable than Highway.

Summary

Crane beats Highway on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Highway

Highway Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies metal, plastic, electric, and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products for original equipment manufacturers (OEM) and contract manufacturers. The company operates in two segments, Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM, and Electric OEM. It also engages in the trade of plastic injection products; and manufactures and assembles metal, plastic, mold, and electronic products, as well as automation equipment. The company's products are used in the manufacture of products, such as photocopiers, laser printers, print cartridges, electrical connectors, electrical circuits, vacuum cleaners, LED power supplies, stepping motors, pumps for dishwashers, and other washing machine components. In addition, it assists customers in the design and development of the tooling used in the metal and plastic manufacturing process, as well as provides an array of other manufacturing and engineering services. The company serves customers in Hong Kong/China, Europe, North America, and other Asian countries. Highway Holdings Limited was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Sheung Shui, Hong Kong.

About Crane

Crane Co. manufactures and sells engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers process valves and related products, including on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets. This segment offers its products under the Crane, Saunders, Jenkins, Pacific, Xomox, Krombach, DEPA, ELRO, REVO, Flowseal, Centerline, Resistoflex, Duochek, Barksdale, Westlock, WTA, Stockham, Wask, Viking Johnson, IAT, Hattersley, NABIC, Sperryn, Wade, Rhodes, Brownall, Deming, Weinman, Burks, and Barnes names. Its Payment & Merchandising Technologies segment provides coin acceptors and dispensers, coin hoppers and recyclers, bill validators and recyclers, and cashless systems; vending equipment that dispenses food, snack, and hot and cold beverages; and vending management software, and cashless payment and wireless connectivity products, as well as engineered banknotes. This segment serves retail self-checkout, vending, casino gaming, government lotteries, parking, transit fare collection, payment kiosks, and banking markets, as well as food and beverage companies. The company's Aerospace & Electronics segment provides original equipment and aftermarket parts under the Hydro-Aire, ELDEC, Lear Romec, P.L. Porter, Keltec, Interpoint, Signal Technology, Merrimac Industries, and Polyflon names to commercial and military aerospace, and defense markets. Its Engineered Materials segment offers fiberglass-reinforced plastic panels and coils for use in the manufacturing of recreational vehicles, and truck bodies and trailers, as well as commercial and industrial buildings. The company was founded in 1855 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

