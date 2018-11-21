Critical Survey: PNM Resources (PNM) & RED ELECTRICA C/ADR (RDEIY)

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) and RED ELECTRICA C/ADR (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PNM Resources and RED ELECTRICA C/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PNM Resources $1.45 billion 2.33 $80.40 million $1.94 21.79 RED ELECTRICA C/ADR $2.19 billion 5.33 N/A N/A N/A

PNM Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than RED ELECTRICA C/ADR.

Risk & Volatility

PNM Resources has a beta of 0.16, meaning that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RED ELECTRICA C/ADR has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.5% of PNM Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of RED ELECTRICA C/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of PNM Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

PNM Resources pays an annual dividend of $1.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. RED ELECTRICA C/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. PNM Resources pays out 54.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PNM Resources has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares PNM Resources and RED ELECTRICA C/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PNM Resources 6.08% 9.25% 2.45% RED ELECTRICA C/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for PNM Resources and RED ELECTRICA C/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PNM Resources 3 4 0 0 1.57 RED ELECTRICA C/ADR 0 0 1 0 3.00

PNM Resources presently has a consensus target price of $38.00, suggesting a potential downside of 10.27%. Given PNM Resources’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe PNM Resources is more favorable than RED ELECTRICA C/ADR.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It generates electricity using coal, natural gas and oil, nuclear fuel, solar, wind, and geothermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had owned or leased facilities with a total net generation capacity of 2,102 megawatts; and owned 3,200 miles of electric transmission lines, 6,063 miles of distribution overhead lines, 5,828 miles of underground distribution lines, and 254 substations. It also owns and leases office and other equipment, office space, vehicles, and real estate. The TNMP segment provides regulated transmission and distribution services. As of December 31, 2017, this segment owned 978 miles of overhead electric transmission lines, 7,111 miles of overhead distribution lines, 1,241 miles of underground distribution lines, and 116 substations. It also owns and leases vehicles, service facilities, and office locations throughout its service territory. The company serves approximately 773,000 residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as end-users of electricity in New Mexico and Texas. PNM Resources, Inc. was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

RED ELECTRICA C/ADR Company Profile

Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. transmits electricity; operates and manages transmission network for the electricity system; and manages electricity transmission grid in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 43,800 kilometers; and has 86,654 MVA of transformer capacity. The company also provides consultancy, engineering, and construction services; telecommunications infrastructure services to telecommunications operators comprising leasing of dark fiber; and line and sub-station maintenance services. Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. was founded in 1985 and is based in Alcobendas, Spain.

