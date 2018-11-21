Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 10,318 Shares of Enel Generacion Chile SA (EOCC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Enel Generacion Chile SA (NYSE:EOCC) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,318 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Enel Generacion Chile were worth $5,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. James Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Enel Generacion Chile in the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Enel Generacion Chile by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Enel Generacion Chile by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Enel Generacion Chile in the 2nd quarter valued at about $510,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Enel Generacion Chile by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 73,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 11,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

EOCC stock opened at $18.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.95. Enel Generacion Chile SA has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $29.41.

About Enel Generacion Chile

Enel Generación Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company generates electricity through hydro, thermal, and wind power sources. As of December 31, 2017, it had 6,351 megawatts of installed capacity with 28 generation facilities and a total of 111 generation units.

