Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $4.30 Million Holdings in Enbridge Inc (ENB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,188 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 21,092 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $4,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ENB. Welch Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the third quarter worth about $115,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 93.0% during the second quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the third quarter worth about $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ENB shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, August 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, September 24th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.17.

ENB stock opened at $32.99 on Wednesday. Enbridge Inc has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $41.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Enbridge had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 132.47%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $4.30 Million Holdings in Enbridge Inc (ENB)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/21/crossmark-global-holdings-inc-has-4-30-million-holdings-in-enbridge-inc-enb.html.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates in five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.