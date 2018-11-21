CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Invests $616,000 in Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,245 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HC Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $1,371,000. Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 48,315 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after buying an additional 4,748 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at $128,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.8% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,248,272 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $107,512,000 after buying an additional 17,161 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 10.4% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 213,655 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $10,217,000 after buying an additional 20,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

NYSE:VZ opened at $59.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $248.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.46. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $46.01 and a one year high of $61.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.45 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 35.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 9th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 64.44%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Scotiabank set a $62.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.22.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Invests $616,000 in Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/21/csat-investment-advisory-l-p-invests-616000-in-verizon-communications-inc-vz.html.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.