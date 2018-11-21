CSX Co. (CSX) Position Cut by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lowered its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,848 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in CSX were worth $9,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation bought a new stake in CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. IMS Capital Management bought a new stake in CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in CSX by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSX. BidaskClub raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CSX in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Argus lifted their target price on CSX to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $85.00 target price on CSX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.60.

CSX opened at $69.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.29. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $48.43 and a 12 month high of $76.24.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 55.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is 38.26%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based transportation services in the United States and Canada. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports agricultural and food products, fertilizers, chemicals, automotive, metals and equipment, minerals, and forest products; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

