Ctrip.Com International Ltd (CTRP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Brokerages expect Ctrip.Com International Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Ctrip.Com International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is $0.21. Ctrip.Com International posted earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 83.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ctrip.Com International will report full-year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $1.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ctrip.Com International.

Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. Ctrip.Com International had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on CTRP. Nomura cut shares of Ctrip.Com International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ctrip.Com International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Ctrip.Com International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Ctrip.Com International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Ctrip.Com International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.63.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRP traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.00. The company had a trading volume of 546,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,273,601. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Ctrip.Com International has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $51.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.83.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTRP. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 30.7% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,667,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,869,000 after buying an additional 4,384,893 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ctrip.Com International during the second quarter worth about $194,177,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 9,329,640.0% during the second quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,265,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,532,000 after buying an additional 3,265,374 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 155.8% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,416,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,075,000 after buying an additional 1,471,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 6.8% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 19,665,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,679,000 after buying an additional 1,255,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection and real-time flight status.

