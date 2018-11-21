Ctrip.Com International Ltd (CTRP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 21st, 2018

Share on StockTwits

Brokerages expect Ctrip.Com International Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Ctrip.Com International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is $0.21. Ctrip.Com International posted earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 83.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ctrip.Com International will report full-year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $1.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ctrip.Com International.

Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. Ctrip.Com International had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on CTRP. Nomura cut shares of Ctrip.Com International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ctrip.Com International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Ctrip.Com International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Ctrip.Com International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Ctrip.Com International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.63.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRP traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.00. The company had a trading volume of 546,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,273,601. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Ctrip.Com International has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $51.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.83.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTRP. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 30.7% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,667,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,869,000 after buying an additional 4,384,893 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ctrip.Com International during the second quarter worth about $194,177,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 9,329,640.0% during the second quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,265,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,532,000 after buying an additional 3,265,374 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 155.8% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,416,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,075,000 after buying an additional 1,471,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 6.8% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 19,665,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,679,000 after buying an additional 1,255,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

About Ctrip.Com International

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection and real-time flight status.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ctrip.Com International (CTRP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP)

Receive News & Ratings for Ctrip.Com International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ctrip.Com International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply