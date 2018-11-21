Cummins (CMI) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Cummins (NYSE: CMI) recently:

11/16/2018 – Cummins was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock.

11/15/2018 – Cummins was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/8/2018 – Cummins was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/6/2018 – Cummins was given a new $130.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/31/2018 – Cummins had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $177.00 to $168.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/31/2018 – Cummins was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

10/31/2018 – Cummins was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $147.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $137.00.

10/31/2018 – Cummins was given a new $145.00 price target on by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/31/2018 – Cummins had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $165.00 to $151.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/30/2018 – Cummins had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They now have a $145.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $158.00.

10/30/2018 – Cummins had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $164.00 price target on the stock.

10/24/2018 – Cummins was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

10/23/2018 – Cummins was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $157.00 price target on the stock.

10/17/2018 – Cummins is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock.

10/10/2018 – Cummins had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $172.00 to $174.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/9/2018 – Cummins had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $157.00 to $160.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/4/2018 – Cummins was upgraded by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $188.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $143.00.

10/1/2018 – Cummins had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $172.00 price target on the stock.

9/26/2018 – Cummins was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $166.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Cummins is poised to gain from increased engine and component demand for heavy and medium-duty truck, along with an improved demand for mining and power generation equipment, thus, encouraging it to raise its guidance for 2018. In September, the company has launched a suite of plug-in hybrid electric powertrain solutions and technology to cut carbon emission from diesel engine. Further, it will provide powertrain's for KAMAZ's battery-powered vehicles. Earlier in July, it announced the acquisition of Efficient Drivetrains, Inc., which is in sync with its aim to be a leader in electrified power. Moreover, Cummins has raised its aim of returning cash inflow from operations to 75% from the initial plan of 50%. In the last three months, shares of Cummins have outperformed the sector it belongs to. However, recalling medium and heavy-duty trucks with engines and higher variable compensation costs will pressurize Cummins profit margin."

NYSE:CMI opened at $143.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.72 and a twelve month high of $194.18. The stock has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.16.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.29. Cummins had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 15.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.94%.

In other news, VP Mark Andrew Smith sold 501 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.27, for a total transaction of $76,788.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,463 shares in the company, valued at $684,044.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Marya M. Rose sold 14,579 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.07, for a total transaction of $2,202,449.53. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,689,733.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,090 shares of company stock valued at $4,062,754 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in Cummins by 6.6% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 17,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cummins by 28.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the second quarter valued at approximately $563,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Cummins during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,798,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

