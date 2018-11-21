Curo Group Holdings Corp (CURO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $299.89 Million

Analysts expect Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) to report $299.89 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Curo Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $298.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $300.79 million. Curo Group posted sales of $266.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Curo Group will report full year sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Curo Group.

Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $283.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.27 million. Curo Group had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 262.11%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CURO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Curo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Stephens set a $38.00 price target on shares of Curo Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Curo Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of CURO stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $13.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.29, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a current ratio of 8.69. The stock has a market cap of $640.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34. Curo Group has a 12 month low of $12.84 and a 12 month high of $32.20.

In other Curo Group news, EVP William C. Baker sold 56,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $1,792,291.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 48.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Curo Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 83,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Curo Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Curo Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Curo Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curo Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Curo Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

