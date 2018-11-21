Curran Simpson Sells 32,882 Shares of Regenxbio Inc (RGNX) Stock

Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) SVP Curran Simpson sold 32,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $2,096,556.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Curran Simpson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 16th, Curran Simpson sold 62,309 shares of Regenxbio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total transaction of $3,791,502.65.

RGNX stock opened at $60.85 on Wednesday. Regenxbio Inc has a twelve month low of $23.25 and a twelve month high of $85.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.84, a PEG ratio of 9.13 and a beta of -0.49.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.30. Regenxbio had a net margin of 44.30% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $5.31 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regenxbio Inc will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RGNX. ValuEngine cut shares of Regenxbio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Regenxbio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Regenxbio from $48.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Raymond James set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Regenxbio and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Regenxbio from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regenxbio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.93.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Regenxbio during the second quarter valued at $141,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regenxbio by 137.5% during the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regenxbio by 1,212.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Regenxbio during the second quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regenxbio during the second quarter valued at $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Regenxbio Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

