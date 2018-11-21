Curriculum Vitae 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $0.00 (CVH)

Curriculum Vitae (CURRENCY:CVH) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. Curriculum Vitae has a total market cap of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of Curriculum Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Curriculum Vitae has traded flat against the US dollar. One Curriculum Vitae token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00009708 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004435 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00021320 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00135091 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00201536 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.91 or 0.09813480 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000127 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00009774 BTC.

About Curriculum Vitae

Curriculum Vitae’s total supply is 1,900,000,000 tokens. Curriculum Vitae’s official website is www.cvh.io. Curriculum Vitae’s official Twitter account is @CVChainOfficial. The Reddit community for Curriculum Vitae is /r/CVH_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Curriculum Vitae Token Trading

Curriculum Vitae can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curriculum Vitae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curriculum Vitae should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Curriculum Vitae using one of the exchanges listed above.

