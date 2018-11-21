CymaBay Therapeutics’ (CBAY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Oppenheimer set a $20.00 price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.75.

CymaBay Therapeutics stock opened at $8.60 on Monday. CymaBay Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.37 and a twelve month high of $15.59. The firm has a market cap of $574.18 million, a PE ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 1.89.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts forecast that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Daniel Menold sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 25.5% in the second quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 4,917,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,996,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 9.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,438,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,184,000 after buying an additional 384,543 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC increased its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 1.2% in the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,993,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,169,000 after buying an additional 35,800 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 37.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,844,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,520,000 after buying an additional 781,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 42.5% in the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 2,061,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,844,000 after buying an additional 614,502 shares during the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

