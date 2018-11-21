CyrusOne Inc (CONE) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 341.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,573 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of CyrusOne worth $4,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in CyrusOne by 95.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 10.5% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 49,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 716.9% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 17,026 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 19.2% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 381,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,158,000 after purchasing an additional 61,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 2.9% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 65,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

NASDAQ:CONE opened at $52.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. CyrusOne Inc has a 12 month low of $43.49 and a 12 month high of $69.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.05.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($1.23). CyrusOne had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $206.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.97%.

In other CyrusOne news, insider Kevin L. Timmons sold 7,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.16, for a total value of $495,237.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,054,548.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CONE shares. BidaskClub cut CyrusOne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on CyrusOne from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets set a $74.00 price objective on CyrusOne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $73.00 price objective on CyrusOne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $72.00 price objective on CyrusOne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.43.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/21/cyrusone-inc-cone-shares-bought-by-first-trust-advisors-lp.html.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.