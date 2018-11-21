Daimler AG (DAI) Receives €63.65 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Daimler AG (ETR:DAI) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €63.65 ($74.01).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €92.00 ($106.98) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($98.84) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €73.00 ($84.88) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €64.00 ($74.42) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Cfra set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th.

Daimler stock opened at €50.19 ($58.36) on Friday. Daimler has a 12 month low of €59.01 ($68.62) and a 12 month high of €76.36 ($88.79).

About Daimler

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the smart and Mercedes me brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

