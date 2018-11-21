Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) Stake Lessened by Axa

Axa cut its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 43.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,906 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 261,000 shares during the period. Axa owned 0.28% of Darden Restaurants worth $38,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 512.6% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 215,820 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,997,000 after acquiring an additional 180,588 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1,852.0% in the 3rd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 49,405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after acquiring an additional 46,874 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 15,959 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 157,910 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth about $666,000. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DRI. Gordon Haskett began coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Darden Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Darden Restaurants to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.20.

In related news, COO David C. George sold 55,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total value of $6,025,829.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,308,344.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 60,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.63, for a total transaction of $6,835,289.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,561 shares in the company, valued at $16,619,795.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

DRI stock opened at $111.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.41. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.18 and a 52-week high of $124.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.17.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 9th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 26.20%.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

