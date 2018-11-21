David Lawrence Pearce Sells 66,000 Shares of Baytex Energy Corp (BTE) Stock

Baytex Energy Corp (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) Director David Lawrence Pearce sold 66,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.61, for a total transaction of C$172,260.00.

David Lawrence Pearce also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 16th, David Lawrence Pearce sold 70,000 shares of Baytex Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.58, for a total transaction of C$180,600.00.

Shares of BTE stock opened at C$2.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.50. Baytex Energy Corp has a one year low of C$2.21 and a one year high of C$6.23.

Several brokerages recently commented on BTE. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$5.25 to C$4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. CIBC raised shares of Baytex Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Raymond James raised shares of Baytex Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$5.25 to C$7.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.85.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. It offers heavy oil, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, light oil, and natural gas liquids. Its primary oil resource plays include the Eagle Ford in Texas, and the Peace River Oil Sands and Lloydminster heavy oil projects in North America.

