David S. Taylor Sells 16,338 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Stock

Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) CEO David S. Taylor sold 16,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total transaction of $1,545,901.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

David S. Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 22nd, David S. Taylor sold 21,029 shares of Procter & Gamble stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.52, for a total transaction of $1,756,342.08.

PG opened at $92.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.37. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $70.73 and a twelve month high of $94.81.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.45 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 19th were issued a $0.7172 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 18th. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.01%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 209.4% during the second quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth $108,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth $111,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Fort L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.38.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

