Debitum (DEB) Price Hits $0.0071 on Major Exchanges

Debitum (CURRENCY:DEB) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 21st. Debitum has a total market cap of $1.41 million and $25,665.00 worth of Debitum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Debitum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000158 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Debitum has traded down 37.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00009754 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004415 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00021872 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00132613 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00199848 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $438.66 or 0.09759122 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000126 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00009633 BTC.

About Debitum

Debitum was first traded on October 26th, 2017. Debitum’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,445,716 tokens. The Reddit community for Debitum is /r/DebitumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Debitum is debitum.network. Debitum’s official message board is blog.debitum.network. Debitum’s official Twitter account is @DebitumNetwork.

Buying and Selling Debitum

Debitum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Debitum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Debitum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Debitum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

