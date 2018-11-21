Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc (DFRG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $128.16 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:DFRG) to post $128.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $128.50 million and the lowest is $127.82 million. Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group posted sales of $121.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group will report full-year sales of $412.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $412.47 million to $413.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $526.06 million, with estimates ranging from $513.60 million to $538.52 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group.

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:DFRG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $105.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.60 million. Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 20.49%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DFRG. TheStreet lowered shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

In other Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group news, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund purchased 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.08 per share, for a total transaction of $258,560.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.15 per share, for a total transaction of $147,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 174,000 shares of company stock worth $1,140,140. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group by 50.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 134,827 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 45,008 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group by 44.3% in the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 272,362 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 83,622 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group by 1,343.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,439 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 17,162 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group in the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group by 464.0% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 70,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 58,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DFRG traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.71. The company had a trading volume of 20,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,523. Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.86 and a fifty-two week high of $18.85. The firm has a market cap of $225.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Company Profile

Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc develops, owns, and operates restaurants in the United States. It owns and operates restaurants under the Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steak House, Sullivan's Steakhouse, Del Frisco's Grille, Barcelona Wine Bar, and bartaco brand names. The company offers steaks, as well as other menu selections, such as chops, fresh seafood, tapas, street food, and wines and cocktails.

