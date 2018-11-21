Delivery Hero (DHER) PT Set at €57.00 by Morgan Stanley

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) received a €57.00 ($66.28) price objective from investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Monday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 80.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DHER. Goldman Sachs Group set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank set a €51.00 ($59.30) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. UBS Group set a €51.00 ($59.30) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €59.00 ($68.60) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €46.95 ($54.59).

DHER stock opened at €31.54 ($36.67) on Monday. Delivery Hero has a 12-month low of €25.15 ($29.24) and a 12-month high of €39.87 ($46.36).

Delivery Hero Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

