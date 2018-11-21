Delphy Price Tops $0.0909 (DPY)

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 21st. One Delphy token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0909 or 0.00001981 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, ABCC and OKEx. In the last week, Delphy has traded 34.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Delphy has a total market cap of $4.34 million and approximately $73,348.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00009659 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004366 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00021500 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00135331 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00200674 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.95 or 0.09854311 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000126 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00009715 BTC.

Delphy Token Profile

Delphy’s genesis date was November 8th, 2017. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,789,395 tokens. The official website for Delphy is delphy.org. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Delphy Token Trading

Delphy can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, ABCC and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delphy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Delphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

