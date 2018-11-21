Denison Mines (DNN) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Denison Mines Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) dropped 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.54 and last traded at $0.54. Approximately 916,324 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 594,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Denison Mines by 3.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,537,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,554,000 after purchasing an additional 272,686 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in shares of Denison Mines by 25.1% during the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 2,479,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 498,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Denison Mines by 31.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,168,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 523,600 shares during the period. Bienville Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Denison Mines by 116.0% during the second quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 954,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 512,472 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Denison Mines by 59.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 565,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 211,499 shares during the period.

About Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Denison Mines Corp. engages in uranium mining related activities in Canada. The company acquires, explores for, and develops uranium properties; and extracts, processes, and sells uranium. Its assets include a 22.50% interest in the McClean Lake uranium processing facility and uranium deposits; a 25.17% interest in the Midwest uranium project; and a 63.3% interest in the Wheeler River project located in northern Saskatchewan.

