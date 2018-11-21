Denny’s (DENN) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Denny’s Corp., formerly Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc., is one of the largest restaurant companies, operating moderately-priced restaurants: Denny’s, Hardee’s, Quincy’s, El Pollo Loco, Coco’s and Carrows. The company believes its restaurants benefit from the diversity of the restaurant concepts, the generally strong market positions and consumer recognition enjoyed by these chains, the benefits of a centralized support system for purchasing, menu development, human resources, management information systems, site selection, restaurant design and construction. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DENN. Stephens upgraded Denny’s from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Denny’s from $18.50 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:DENN traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.87. 233,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,365. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 0.14. Denny’s has a fifty-two week low of $12.33 and a fifty-two week high of $18.16.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 40.31% and a net margin of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $158.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Denny’s will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Timothy E. Flemming sold 43,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $751,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 161,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,789,276.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP F Mark Wolfinger sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $124,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 723,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,044,510.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,222,274 over the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DENN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Denny’s by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 7,628 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Denny’s in the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Denny’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $300,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Denny’s by 222.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 285,345 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,544,000 after purchasing an additional 196,986 shares during the period. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Denny’s by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 21,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 27, 2017, it had 1,735 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide, including 128 restaurants in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, Honduras, the Philippines, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, Curaçao, El Salvador, Guatemala, and the United Kingdom.

