Deswell Industries, Inc. (DSWL) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.06 on December 18th

Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, November 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, December 18th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 26th.
Deswell Industries has decreased its dividend by an average of 22.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years.
DSWL opened at $3.15 on Wednesday. Deswell Industries has a twelve month low of $2.59 and a twelve month high of $3.53.
Deswell Industries Company Profile
Deswell Industries, Inc manufactures and sells injection-molded plastic parts and components, electronic products and subassemblies, and metallic molds and accessory parts for original equipment manufacturers and contract manufacturers. It produces a range of plastic parts and components that are used in the manufacture of consumer and industrial products, which include plastic components of electronic entertainment products; cases for flashlights, telephones, paging machines, projectors, and alarm clocks; toner cartridges and cases for photocopy and printer machines; and parts for electrical products, such as air-conditioning and ventilators, as well as parts for audio equipment and cases, and key tops for personal organizers and remote controls; double injection caps and baby products; parts for medical products comprising apparatus for blood tests; laser key caps; and automobile components.
Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis
Receive News & Ratings for Deswell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deswell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.