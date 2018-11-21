Deutsche Bank (DBK) Given a €11.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.00 ($12.79) price target on Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DBK. Barclays set a €8.00 ($9.30) price target on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. HSBC set a €12.00 ($13.95) price target on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.00 ($10.47) price target on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.00 ($12.79) price target on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.00 ($9.30) price target on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €10.08 ($11.73).

Shares of DBK opened at €8.21 ($9.55) on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank has a fifty-two week low of €12.36 ($14.37) and a fifty-two week high of €18.49 ($21.50).

About Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

