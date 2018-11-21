Deutsche Bank (DBK) PT Set at €9.10 by Kepler Capital Markets

Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) has been given a €9.10 ($10.58) target price by Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.73% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. equinet set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.00 ($12.79) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Nord/LB set a €11.00 ($12.79) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Commerzbank set a €11.00 ($12.79) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.79) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €10.08 ($11.73).

Shares of FRA DBK opened at €8.22 ($9.56) on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank has a fifty-two week low of €12.36 ($14.37) and a fifty-two week high of €18.49 ($21.50).

Deutsche Bank Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

