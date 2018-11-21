Deutsche Post AG (DPW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Deutsche Post AG (FRA:DPW) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €36.43 ($42.36).

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €34.50 ($40.12) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Independent Research set a €33.00 ($38.37) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €33.00 ($38.37) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th.

FRA:DPW traded down €0.07 ($0.08) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €27.86 ($32.40). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,647,398 shares. Deutsche Post has a 52-week low of €30.52 ($35.49) and a 52-week high of €41.32 ($48.05).

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

