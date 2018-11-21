Devon Energy Corp (DVN) Shares Sold by Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 25.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 150,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $5,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jafra Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,297,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,782,553 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $517,962,000 after buying an additional 1,173,389 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Devon Energy by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,738,426 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $76,421,000 after buying an additional 142,600 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 14,142 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 489,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,532,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DVN shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. UBS Group raised Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Stephens set a $52.00 price objective on Devon Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Johnson Rice raised Devon Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $52.00 price objective on Devon Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.43.

Devon Energy stock opened at $27.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.27. Devon Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $27.06 and a 12 month high of $46.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 16.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Corp will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 50.79%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 14,600 gross wells. The company also offers gathering, transmission, processing, storage, fractionation, and marketing to upstream oil and natural gas producers; and owns natural gas pipelines, plants and treatment facilities.

