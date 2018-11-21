Devon Energy (DVN) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $44.00 to $39.00. The stock had previously closed at $26.04, but opened at $27.44. Morgan Stanley currently has a hold rating on the stock. Devon Energy shares last traded at $28.88, with a volume of 404657 shares changing hands.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 10.7% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 58,934 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 5,713 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at about $1,288,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 21.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,601 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 2,029.9% in the second quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 1,405,269 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $61,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at about $418,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.79, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.27.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Devon Energy Corp will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 50.79%.

About Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 14,600 gross wells. The company also offers gathering, transmission, processing, storage, fractionation, and marketing to upstream oil and natural gas producers; and owns natural gas pipelines, plants and treatment facilities.

