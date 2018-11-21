DHT (DHT) Trading Down 8.5%

DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) dropped 8.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.08 and last traded at $4.11. Approximately 2,487,609 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 185% from the average daily volume of 871,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.49.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DHT shares. Pareto Securities raised shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of DHT from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of DHT in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.08.

The stock has a market cap of $644.64 million, a PE ratio of 34.25 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The shipping company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). DHT had a negative net margin of 23.10% and a negative return on equity of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $48.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that DHT Holdings Inc will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHT. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of DHT in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DHT in the second quarter valued at about $350,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of DHT in the third quarter valued at about $584,000. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DHT by 10.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 180,407 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 16,527 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of DHT in the second quarter worth about $1,197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

About DHT (NYSE:DHT)

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of February 6, 2018, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers and 2 Aframaxes with deadweight tons of 8,590,740. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

