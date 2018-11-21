DHX Media Ltd. (DHX) Insider Fine Capital Partners, L.P. Purchases 61,330 Shares

DHX Media Ltd. (TSE:DHX) insider Fine Capital Partners, L.P. acquired 61,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.33 per share, with a total value of C$142,898.90.

Fine Capital Partners, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DHX Media alerts:

On Wednesday, November 21st, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. acquired 326,000 shares of DHX Media stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.34 per share, with a total value of C$762,840.00.

DHX Media stock traded up C$0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$3.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,078,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,130. DHX Media Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$1.09 and a 52-week high of C$3.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.84.

DHX Media (TSE:DHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 24th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$97.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$121.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that DHX Media Ltd. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of DHX Media from C$1.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of DHX Media from C$1.50 to C$2.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of DHX Media from C$1.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. CIBC cut shares of DHX Media from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of DHX Media from C$2.00 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.72.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “DHX Media Ltd. (DHX) Insider Fine Capital Partners, L.P. Purchases 61,330 Shares” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/21/dhx-media-ltd-dhx-insider-fine-capital-partners-l-p-purchases-61330-shares.html.

DHX Media Company Profile

DHX Media Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, broadcasts, and licenses television and film programs for conventional and specialty terrestrial and cable/satellite television broadcasters worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Content Business, DHX Television, and Consumer Products Represented.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for DHX Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHX Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.