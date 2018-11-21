Diageo (DEO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Diageo has outperformed the industry in the past year driven by its acquisition strategy as well as strong earnings and sales performance. The company’s solid fundamentals, innovations and focus on expansion remain encouraging. Further, concentration on achieving growth via buyouts has been yielding results. The company has also been striving toward expanding its presence in emerging markets while focusing on high-margin products. However, the company's significant international presence exposes it to major currency risks. In fact, adverse currency fluctuations marred the company’s sales and operating profit in fiscal 2018 and are likely to significantly affect results in fiscal 2019. Additionally, cautious consumer spending and government regulations might weigh on the company's sales and hurt overall profitability. Higher taxes and macroeconomic headwinds also remain hurdles.”

Get Diageo alerts:

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $143.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.62. Diageo has a one year low of $131.22 and a one year high of $151.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the third quarter valued at $105,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the second quarter valued at $115,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the second quarter valued at $123,000. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the third quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 1,212.0% during the second quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

Read More: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diageo (DEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.