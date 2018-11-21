Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (DO) Stake Increased by Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its position in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO) by 45.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 117,457 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,500 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s holdings in Diamond Offshore Drilling were worth $2,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DO. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 2.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 357,972 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after acquiring an additional 10,132 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diamond Offshore Drilling in the second quarter valued at about $361,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Diamond Offshore Drilling in the second quarter valued at about $461,000. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. bought a new position in Diamond Offshore Drilling in the second quarter valued at about $578,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Diamond Offshore Drilling in the second quarter valued at about $1,832,000.

Get Diamond Offshore Drilling alerts:

Shares of DO stock opened at $12.45 on Wednesday. Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc has a 12 month low of $12.29 and a 12 month high of $21.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.10. Diamond Offshore Drilling had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $286.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DO. Barclays lifted their target price on Diamond Offshore Drilling from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. B. Riley set a $17.00 target price on Diamond Offshore Drilling and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Diamond Offshore Drilling from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.66.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (DO) Stake Increased by Commonwealth Bank of Australia” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/21/diamond-offshore-drilling-inc-do-stake-increased-by-commonwealth-bank-of-australia.html.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Company Profile

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. It provides services in floater market, including ultra-deepwater, deepwater, and mid-water. The company operates a fleet of 17 offshore drilling rigs, which comprises 4 drillships, 7 ultra-deepwater, 4 deepwater, and 2 mid-water semisubmersibles.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Offshore Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Offshore Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.