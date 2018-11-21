Diana Containerships (DCIX) Trading Down 5.7%

Diana Containerships Inc (NASDAQ:DCIX) traded down 5.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.27 and last traded at $1.33. 1,184,415 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 1,026,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Diana Containerships Company Profile (NASDAQ:DCIX)

Diana Containerships Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. It owns and operates containerships, as well as focuses on containership acquisition opportunities. The company also engages in the provision of time charter services. As of March 22, 2018, its fleet consisted of two panamax and four post-panamax containerships.

