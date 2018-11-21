Dicks Sporting Goods (DKS) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

DKS has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dicks Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.32.

DKS stock opened at $34.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Dicks Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $26.71 and a 12-month high of $39.75.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 17.72%. Dicks Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Dicks Sporting Goods will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKS. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 3.1% during the third quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 80,800 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 131.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 444,777 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $15,781,000 after acquiring an additional 252,951 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 219.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 51,100 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 35,100 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 116.1% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,631 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 19,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 49.2% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 40,847 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 13,467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Dicks Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps for scheduling, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

