Digitalcoin (DGC) Price Reaches $0.0056 on Top Exchanges

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. Digitalcoin has a total market cap of $173,215.00 and $8.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. In the last week, Digitalcoin has traded down 23% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00025898 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000531 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000096 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000040 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Digitalcoin

DGC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2013. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 30,878,468 coins. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here. Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

Digitalcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

